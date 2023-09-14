Eastern Washington Football Prepares for Home opener vs. #19 Southeastern Louisiana LIVE on SWX

CHENEY, Wash. - After starting the season 0-2 with two tough road opponents, the Eastern Washington Eagles are looking to get their first win of the season this Saturday at Roos Field against the #19 ranked Southeastern Louisiana Lions. You can watch the game live on SWX.
It will be a battle of the 0-2 teams. Neither Eastern or Southeastern Louisiana have found the win column this season, but to be fair they have both played really good opponents. Both the Lions losses have came against FBS programs in Mississippi State and South Alabama.
The Eags haven't had it any easier playing the second best team in the FCS in North Dakota State and FBS opponent Fresno State, a game it looked like the Eagles were going to win but just fell short to the Bulldogs in double overtime 34-31 (Fresno was favored by 29.5 points).
Despite the zero in the win Column, Eastern believes in what this team has.
"I think we've had the confidence since... January just with the way we approach things," Eags Wide Receiver Nolan Ulm Said. "That's the way we sort of think about, it's all about how we act day to day and you make the choice to win by your actions". I knew from the get go who Kekoa (Viseras) was going to be... One of the first weeks here I told him he was going to be special and so it was cool to see it, now everyone in the world knows it".
The Eags have made significant progress from week one to week two, and people are noticing. EWU received nine votes in this week FCS Stats Perform top 25.
It will be a red out on the Inferno and in the stands as the Eagles will be wearing red tops and red bottoms and the fans are encouraged to wear all red.
Kickoff at Roos field is set for 1:00 p.m. and if you can't make it to the game you can see it on SWX!