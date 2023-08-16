CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington men's basketball team are heading to Europe for an 11-day tour. They will be leaving Aug. 16 for a team-building trip with stops in England and Spain.
The goal for this trip is to create chemistry within the team. They also want to learn about different cultures and traditions.
The Eagles will stop in London from Aug. 16-19. On Aug. 18 they will be playing in an exhibition dame at the University of Essex, near the hometown of junior forward Ethan Price.
Following this, the eagles will be traveling over to Spain, the home country of assistant coach Pedro Garcia Rosado. They will visit the costal city of Málaga from Aug. 19-23.
They will play in another exhibition game on Aug. 21 at The Embassy in Fuengirola.
They third and final exhibition game will take place in Madrid on Aug. 25. It will be at Zentro Academy, a club that competes in Spain's third division.
Off the court, the team will utilize the time together to visit historical sites, discover each city and explore different cuisines.
Here is the official schedule for the EWU Men's Basketball International Tour:
- University of Essex on Aug. 18
- The Embassy, Fuengirola on Aug. 21
- Zentro Academy on Aug. 25