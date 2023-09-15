CHENEY, Wash. — Did you get a ticket for the first home game for the Eagles? Well, its not to late be in the stands for the game against Southeastern Louisiana.
Roos Field will be loud, be ready for large crowds in and around Cheney.
If you are wanting to go to the game, make sure to get your tickets on the Eastern Washington Athletics website now!
As you plan your trip to Cheney, you may be wondering where you can park while you cheer on the Eagles. Well, there are many different options for you!
General single car day-of parking on football games is first come, first served with unassigned spots available in lots P-3, P-18 and others around campus. Parking in lots P-3 and P-18 will be $20.
If you want to park away from the stadium, there will be a free shuttle available. Thee will be a loop around campus two hours prior to kickoff and up to one hour after the end of the game.
After you park and head into the game, remember that Roos Field has a clear bag policy. The only bags you are allowed to bring in are clear bags, clear drawstring bags or small purses.
For more information on what you can and can't bring in, use the link here to view their rules and regulations.
After you park and head into the game, remember that Martin Stadium has a clear bag policy. The only bags you are allowed to bring in are clear bags, clear drawstring bags or small purses.
Also, make sure to check your bag before you go in. Glass or metal containers are not allowed in, but you can bring in a thermos bottle with water that is less than one liter. For more information on what you can and can't bring in, use the link here to view their rules and regulations.
Once you get to your seat and wait for the game to start you may start to notice that your phone may not have great service. Well, you won't be the only one.
With the large number of people in one area this may overwhelm the cellular network. So try send any text messages and make calls before you get into the stadium.
Now, if you have waited last minute to purchase a hotel for the game, there are still some available. Hotels are going to range from $100 - $250 over this gameday weekend. You can find a hotel in Cheney or areas around like Airway Heights, Medical Lake and even Spokane.
Use the link here to see some of the hotels that still have rooms available for gameday weekend.
Any Eagle fans who are not able to make it to Cheney for the big game can tune into SWX Sports. We will be live streaming the game starting at 1:00 p.m.!