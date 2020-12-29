SEAHAWKSsecond_038_tt

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, smiles between plays against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle.

 TYLER TJOMSLAND

Former Eastern Washington University Eagle and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on the COVID reserve list, the team announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

This announcement comes days after Kupp played the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. It is unclear whether Kupp has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was just in contact with someone who tested positive. 

The Rams have not placed any other players on the COVID reserve list. 

