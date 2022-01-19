CHENEY, Wash. -- Eastern Washington University athletics is temporarily suspending food and drink service at all athletic events, effective immediately.
This includes Reese Court.
According to a press release from the school, the decision is due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and is based on the recommendation of the Spokane Regional Health District.
The school will reevaluate their plan at the end of January.
Fans are also not allowed to bring their own food and drinks into athletic facilities.
This applies to all in-venue concessions at Reese Court, including the Sixth Man Club and the Eagle Club hospitality services.
