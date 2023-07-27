We were joined on the SWX set at the Big Sky Football Kickoff by Eastern Washington Head Coach Aaron Best. He talked with Dennis Patchin about gearing up for the 2023 season, and bouncing back from a three win season in 2022.
EWU Head Coach Aaron Best discusses final preparations for season, bouncing back from tough season
