Eastern Washington University's second football scrimmage in Cheney was dominated by the defense. To be fair, none of the offensive starters suited up.
Instead, young players and those looking to move their way up the depth chart got their chance to impress the coaching staff on a hot and humid day at Roos Field.
"It's very big," said junior quarterback Michael Wortham, who got some snaps with starting QB Kekoa Visperas on the sideline, "it's almost like that one more chance to prove yourself, prove what you can do, prove how much you know and how much you've been listening."
One of the highlights of the scrimmage came when freshman defensive lineman Brandon Thomas made a thunderous hit and jarred the ball loose on a run up the middle.
"We're trying to make travel team," the Central Valley High School alum said, and I knew this is my opportunity. Every play I give it my all. Some plays I lose, some plays I win."
Head Coach Aaron Best noted that the offensive players not suiting up was a planned event, not the result of injury.
"Two or three days ago we said this is who's going to play. These guys aren't going to play, and by process of elimination, says I'm (the younger EWU players) going to play.
EWU opens the season one week from Saturday when they face North Dakota State on September 2nd. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.