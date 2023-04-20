Eastern Washington Eagles Offensive Lineman Bret Fullington is a football player who was born deaf.
Fullington had cochlear implant surgery when he turned one, but it was not until he was three that he was able to have a second one because of insurance.
"I was very far behind developmentally as a baby, but by the time I was four, I had completely caught up." Fullington said.
A cochlear implant collects and processes sounds, then transmits them through magnets to the internal part of the implant. The internal part is implanted in the skull through surgery and has hardware and antennas that stimulate the cochlear nerve, providing the sensation of sound for someone who’s severely hard of hearing.
Fullington uses a special type of sound processor for sports because it is both waterproof and crash-resistant, making it much better for football.
"From time-to-time I'll get interference with the helmet where if my helmet gets shifted my pad will knock it loose but I wear a skullcap over my head while wearing the helmet so usually it stays on pretty well," Fullington said.