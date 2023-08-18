In this Fair or Foul, AJ Howell gets to know the most well-known and loved Spokane Indian of them all-though, he does not even have one hit.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Gonzaga brings in new shooting guard for next season!
- Gonzaga forward Kaden Perry retires from basketball over injury troubles
- Freeman High School's New Turf Field
- High School Football Preview: West Valley High School
- Beat the Pro - Esmeralda Golf Course
- Mariners closer headed to D-backs in exchange for 3 players
- Eastern Washington University men's basketball team head to Europe
- Beat the Pro - Manito Golf and Country Club
- EWU's Efton Chism III, Darrien Sampson ready for bounce back season in '23
- Idaho's Hayden Hatten, Jermaine Jackson preview 2023 season
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.