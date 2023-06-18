Infielder AJ Lewis fills us in on how college ball prepared him, why this team is different and dugout antics.
Fair or Foul: Catcher AJ Lewis Gives the Lowdown on the 2023 Squad
-
- Updated
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Beat the Pro - The Plains Golf Course
- Gonzaga's Malachi Smith remains in the NBA draft
- Fair or Foul: Meet the Rockies 2021 First Round Pick
- Fair or Foul: Hear from one of the hottest bats in Spokane
- Fair or Foul: Since-promoted Indians Catcher Braxton Fulford Talks Path to Pros
- Student Athlete of the Week: Pullman's Brendan Doumit
- Beat the Pro - Latah Creek Golf Course
- SWX Student Athlete of the Week: Davenport's Brenick Soliday
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.