Left-handed pitcher Colten Schmidt came back from injury to spend less than a month with the Indians before getting promoted.
Fair or Foul: Colten Schmidt Came Back From Injury to Dominate
-
- Updated
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Beat the Pro - The Links Golf Club
- Beat the Pro - MeadowWood Golf Course
- Beat the Pro - Hayden Lake Country Club
- Beat the Pro - Coeur d'Alene Resort
- Fair or Foul: Meet the Fastest Player in the Rockies Organization
- Beat the Pro - Circling Raven
- Gonzaga & WSU players hope to have names called in 2023 NBA Draft
- 26th Annual Washington All-State Girls Basketball Games
- Beat the Pro - Coeur d'Alene Public Golf Club
- Tim Collins Talks New EWU Athletic Director Job with SWX's Dennis Patchin
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.