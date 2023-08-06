Spokane Indians infielder Nic Kent explains why he chose baseball and his unique, somewhat-secret talent.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Mariners closer headed to D-backs in exchange for 3 players
- Best and worst college uniforms, where does your team rank?
- Uncertainty Looms as Big Ten Talks with Oregon and Washington Over Conference Switching Remain Unsettled
- Beat the Pro - Downriver Golf Course
- WSU Point Guard Smiles Through Sickness
- Beat the Pro - Indian Canyon Golf Course
- Highlights from Round 1 of Rosauers Open
- Idaho's Hayden Hatten, Jermaine Jackson preview 2023 season
- Fair or Foul: Palmquist Delivers the Punchouts
- Baseball fans come from near and far for All-Star Week in Seattle
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.