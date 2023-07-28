Former Indians right-handed pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc got traded to the Rockies from the Angels while at Avista Stadium before being promoted to the Hartford Yardgoats.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Fair or Foul: Meet the Fastest Player in the Rockies Organization
- Beat the Pro - Coeur d'Alene Resort
- Fair or Foul: Palmquist Delivers the Punchouts
- Beat the Pro - Indian Canyon Golf Course
- Beat the Pro - Hayden Lake Country Club
- Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
- Fair or Foul: Colten Schmidt Came Back From Injury to Dominate
- Beat the Pro - Downriver Golf Course
- WSU Point Guard Smiles Through Sickness
- Beyonce Bea talks decision to transfer from Idaho, what lies ahead at WSU
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.