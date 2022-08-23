The second of two "Feel the Dream" Community Baseball Bashes looks to raise funds for both local High School American Legion Baseball and the Inland Northwest Men's Baseball League.
Shadle Park High School's Al K Jackson Field will be the place to be on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when you can show up anytime day or night.
The Baseball Bashes are a chance for anyone 16 years and up to get some reps out on the diamond whether it's hitting, fielding or pitching with lots of innings played.
Players, coaches and any friends or family are all welcome to come out. All you have to do is show up with your equipment and a uniform if you plan to play and fill out a short waiver!
Price to play is $30, along with $15 for a shirt, $5 for a raffle ticket, $10 to participate in the homerun derby and $5 entry fee for fast pitch.
Prizes included for raffle/homerun derby:
Four Seattle Mariners tickets, four Spokane Indians tickets, five Seattle Mariners players autographed 5x7 cards, Nolan Ryan cards, and a Don Larson perfect game autographed ball.
If you're interested, here is a link to RSVP along with more information so organizers can get a head count before the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/635174698127125