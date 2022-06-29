SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Eastern Washington University (EWU) head men's basketball coach and former Director of Basketball Operations at Gonzaga Jerry Krause is being inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Krause spent 17 seasons as EWU's head coach from 1967-85. His career there culminated in a 262-195 record, his best year going 25-4 in the 1976-77 season.
He was inducted to the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2000 as well as the National Association For Sport and Physical Education Hall of Fame.
In 2003, Krause was awarded "Guardians of the Game for Advocacy Award" from the National Association of Basketball Coaches for his research into the development of a standardized rim testing program.
Krause's induction into EWU Athletics' Hall of Fame was in 2005.
According to EWU, Krause authored a large body of work including the book "Basketball Skills and Drills" which is considered to be "the most widely-used basketball fundamentals book in the world."
Most of his works are available here at his website.
Krause spent 20 years as Director of Basketball Operations at Gonzaga University (GU) before retiring in 2015. He was responsible for tracking analytics during Bulldog games breaking the statistics down for players and coaches during and after.
According to a GU article, Krause was far ahead of the pack when it came to the use of analytics in college basketball, breaking down player performance for years before the practice went mainstream.
Krause will be inducted to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Nov. 20, 2022.