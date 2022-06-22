Former Mead High School golfer Taylor Mularski is headed to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to play in the 2022 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship. After a stellar senior year of high school golf, Mularski is working on her game before heading to play at Gonzaga on a golf scholarship. You can find out more about The Club at Old Stone and the 73rd U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur here.
Former Mead Golfer Taylor Mularski Looks To Build On Success
