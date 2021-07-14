SEATTLE, Wash. - Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been booked into the King County Jail.
Public records show 33-year-old Sherman was booked for burglary domestic violence. He's also been denied bail.
The NFL Players Association released a statement on Twitter, saying "domestic violence crisis protocol" has been activated for the "protection and support of everyone involved."
July 14, 2021
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington State Police is also investigating Sherman in connection to a hit and run that damaged Department of Transportation property.
State police said that at about 1:00 a.m. they received a report of a single-car that struck a concrete barrier.
Sherman played for the Seahawks from 2011-17. After he left Seattle, Sherman played for the San Francisco 49ers but is now a free agent.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.