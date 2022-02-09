CALIFORNIA - According to his agent, former Spokane Indian and Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday afternoon at his parents' home in Southern California.
Giambi was 47 years old. He was a member of the Oakland Athletics with his brother, Jason, from 2000-01. He also played for the Royals, Phillies and the Red Sox.
Giambi played for the Spokane Indians in 1996. In 67 games, Giambi batted .273 with 6 home runs and 39 runs batted in.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," the Oakland Athletics posted on Twitter Wednesday. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."