HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida - Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead inside a hotel room Monday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson, 38, was staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida.
The hotel staff told officials Jackson checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying there since that date.
On February 10, Jackson's family called to report he was missing.
On February 12, Jackson was located safe at the hotel and the missing persons case was canceled.
Jackson was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.
Jackson retired in 2018 and played for the Chargers and Tampa Bay.