MOSCOW, Idaho -- What started as a family joke is now a chance to do what no one has ever done at the Olympics before.
Andrew Blaser is representing not only the United States, but also the state of Idaho, the University of Idaho and the LGBTQ+ community in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
On Feb. 10, he'll become the first openly gay man to compete in the skeleton event in the Olympics.
Blaser was part of the Vandals Track & Field team when he was in college. After he graduated, he realized his days of doing Track & Field were likely over, but he didn't want to stop competing.
His sister recommended doing the Bobsled as a joke at first, saying all track athletes do the event once their college career is over. Once Blaser tried the Bobsled, he also tried out the skeleton event.
"I wasn't very good at it. I hit a lot of walls. I was bleeding. I got x-rays, I think three different times my first year."
He didn't give up on the event, despite the early struggles he had with it.
"It's really hard some days to find that motivation to keep chasing those dreams and goals. I also know that when you put your head down, which is great in my sport, when you keep your head low and you set your mind to something, you can achieve it."
Sticking with the sport through the tough times is now paying off. Right now, Blaser is ranked 28th in the world among male skeleton athletes. He doesn't expect to get a gold medal in Beijing, but is excited knowing he will walk away from the Olympics as a better athlete than when he arrived.
Outside of competing among the best athletes in the world, Blaser is also part of a large group of LGBTQ+ competitors this year in Beijing. For him, it's not about the importance to him to be able to represent the community, but the importance to others around the world that get to look up to him as an example that a gay man can set the same goals and achieve them in the world of sports.
"I like to think that someone is gonna look at me and realize that it doesn't have a bearing on my athleticism. It doesn't have any bearing on what I am capable of, what I am pursuing and my pursuit of greatness."
Being a voice of the LGBTQ+ community will be especially important this year as the games are held in China, a country known for presenting legal and social challenges to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people that aren't presented to others. In China, same-sex couples are not allowed to get married or adopt children. In recent years, LGBTQ+ events have even been banned in the country.
Blaser is flying to Beijing on Jan. 27 and will get some official training heats under his belt starting on Feb. 7.
The men's heats are then set to begin Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. PST and the women's heats begin Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. PST.
If Blaser makes it through the heat rounds and qualifies for the gold medal event, that begins Feb. 11 at 5:55 a.m. PST.
The women's gold medal event starts on Feb. 12 at 5:55 a.m. PST.