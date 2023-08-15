The Freeman Scotties will have a brand new artificial turf facility on Kent Smith Field to start the 2023-2024 school year.
Last winter, the Freeman School Board approved a movement to install the turf as a multi-use complex for football, soccer, performing arts activities and even some track and field upgrades to go along with new paint and field lights.
The turf also features a certain padding underneath to help with student-athletes safety from concussions and other injuries.
The complete makeover will cost the school approximately $1.7 million from a capital projects levy as well as leftover government money from the HVAC project at Freeman Middle School.
The Scotties will debut the turf on September 1 with a varsity soccer game at 3 p.m. followed by a varsity football game at 7.