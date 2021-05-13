COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The full IRONMAN is coming back to Coeur 'd Alene this summer.
Race officials said the event will take place on June 27.
The full distance race in 140.6 miles that includes a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike and 26.2 mile marathon.
The Full Distance left the area in 2017.
IRONAMAN is in desperate need of volunteers. They need more than 3,000 and currently have 400 registered.
They are also in need of volunteer Groups and Captains. Captains help organize Volunteer areas and recruit volunteers. They are IRONMAN staff's first point of contact for specific areas. Captains get IRONMAN CDA Captain and Staff clothing and special access. more.
Along with individuals, IRONAMAN is looking to sign up volunteer groups. The race is looking for non-profit groups of 25 or more. Groups can be anything from a Yodeling club to a High School Sports Team, a Church Group to a Women's Shelter.
