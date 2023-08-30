After an uncharacteristic 3-8 season last year for the Eagles, EWU looks to start fresh as they travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota to take on the #2 ranked North Dakota State Bison.
Eagles head coach Aaron Best knows how well coached NDSU is, but the team is excited for the challenge.
"Make no bones about it, it's not a faceless opponent we know who we're facing and they've earned everything that they've gotten up to this point," Coach Best said. "They're probably the best coached team and I say this not just this year but in the 6 or 8 times that we've faced in the last 13 years they're the best coached team, the most technically sound, play harder than most".
This year the Eagles have a new QB1 under center in Kekoa Visperas, but coach Best has all his trust in him. "I do think he's an unflappable player and at that position I think that's probably the only position you probably want to be the most unflappable".
The Eagles and the Bison go head to head this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 12:30 p.m. you can watch it over on ESPN+