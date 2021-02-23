UPDATE:
Los Angeles County deputies said there is no evidence of impairment during the single-car crash involving Tiger Woods.
Los Angeles County deputies said the 'jaws of life' were not used like previously stated Tuesday morning.
An ax was used to pry open the car.
Deputies said Woods was conscious when first responders arrived on the scene. After being taken out of the car he was placed in a collar and backboard to be transported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office says that Tuesday morning Pro Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash.
Deputies say Woods was extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life. Woods was the only occupant inside.
Woods was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Tiger Woods' agent told Golf Digest that the professional golfer "suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
Video from the scene showed the vehicle on its side.
Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021