SPOKANE, Wash. - For the fifth time in school history and fourth time since 2017, the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team will enter the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament as a no. 1 seed.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 26-3 overall record and a 13-1 conference record. Their only conference loss on the season was on Feb. 26 against Saint Mary's, a loss they avenged in the West Coast Conference (WCC) Championship game on March 8 when they beat they Gaels 82-69.
The other losses this season for the Zags was on Nov. 26 against Duke and Dec. 4 against Alabama.
Gonzaga faced 7 top 25 teams in the regular season, a new school record. Their big wins include a 86-74 win against Texas on Nov. 13, a 83-63 blowout over UCLA on Nov. 23, and a 74-58 win over Saint Mary's in the teams' first matchup on Feb. 12.
"To be a number 1 seed, that's a reward for four months of going out and, especially the way we scheduled, playing the best of the best, and then battling everybody within our conference that gives you their best effort and their crowds' best effort of the year when they play us," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said after winning the WCC title game.
The team's success this season came from a mix of familiar faces on the team, and new ones.
Junior Drew Timme scored 17.5 points per game and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game.
Freshman Chet Holmgren had a season for the ages, with 14.2 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and also averaging 3.6 blocks per game.
Senior Andrew Nembhard took control of the offense from the point guard position this season and also had a great season. He finished with 11.7 points per game and 5.7 assists per game.
Gonzaga will face no. 16 seed Georgia State in the Round of 64.