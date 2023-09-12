Gonzaga Basketball Report: Maui Invitational will relocate to Honolulu

After devastating wildfires raged through Lahaina, Hawaii last month killing more than 100 people, the Maui Invitational, that features Gonzaga and seven other teams, will be staying on the Hawaiian islands but will be played in Honolulu out of respect for the many people effected by the fires, according The Athletic.
The Thanksgiving tournament that features a slate of high profile teams including Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade, will now be played in Oahu, at the University of Hawaii's SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center, which seats 10,300, nearly 8,000 more than the original host venue, the Lahaina Civic Center. The LCC was not significantly damaged during the fires.
The Zags open the tournament with the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN2. According to ESPN, this will be a top 10 matchup as they have the Zags ranked 7th heading into the season and Purdue 3rd. In the following round the Gonzaga will play Tennessee or Syracuse.
The Maui Invitational is played from Nov. 20-22. An official announcement of the tournaments new location is expected to come out by the end of this week.