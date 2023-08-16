SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Kaden Perry will be back on campus this fall, but he won't be suiting up for the Zags on the court.
Perry announced on Instagram on Thursday that, after a college basketball career challenged by a serious back injury, he will be retiring from basketball.
"It's been my dream ever since the 7th grade to play at Gonzaga and show the world what I could do," Perry wrote. "Unfortunately, life doesn't' always follow a straight path and I got hurt my senior year of high school. I didn't know, what I thought would be just another injury, would be a back problem that I'll have to deal with for the rest of my life."
Perry felt he couldn't perform at the level necessary to be a division one athlete but said he would stay enrolled at Gonzaga to earn his degree and "start the next chapter" in his life.
"I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, friends and family that have supported me through my entire basketball career," Perry said. "This isn't the way I thought things would go, but I believe God has a plan for everything."