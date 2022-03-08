LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The city that never sleeps was as awake as the Gonzaga Bulldogs were Tuesday night in a rematch with Saint Mary's for the WCC title. A week ago, the Gaels handed Gonzaga their first conference loss of the season and their first loss in general in over 2 months. Tuesday night, Gonzaga righted the wrongs from the previous matchup and beat the Gaels to win the West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament.
It was a close game for most of the contest, with Gonzaga taking a 10-point lead into the halftime break, and the Gaels cutting that lead down to 2 points with 9 minutes left to go. There wasn't one specific player that shined for Gonzaga in the game. 5 players were double digits in scoring, and out of the team's 27 total rebounds, Chet Holmgren lead with only 8 of them. The rest of the rebounds were distributed amongst 6 other players.
Andrew Nembhard continued to show his feel for the game at the point guard position, ending with 7 assists. Coming off the bench, Anton Watson finished with 10 points and 5 rebounds.
Chet Holmgren is chasing Brandon Clarke's record for most blocks in a single season by a Zag. With one block tonight, Holmgren now has 103 on the season. Clarke finished the 2018-19 season with 117.
UP NEXT:
This Sunday, March 13 is Selection Sunday. Gonzaga will be a No. 1 seed in the bracket. They will figure out who their No. 16 seed opponent is, as well as their potential No. 8 or No. 9 seed opponent is in the Round of 32, as well as the rest of the teams in their region of the bracket. KHQ will have special coverage for the day that you can watch on TV or khq.com, as well as khq.com/sports.