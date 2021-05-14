SPOKANE, Wash. - The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced 20 predetermined, preliminary-round sites for this year's baseball championship.
Due to COVID-19, the committee decided it was necessary to hold the NCAA competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 will host super regionals.
The potential sites include:
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- East Carolina
- Florida
- Louisiana Tech
- Mississippi State
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Pittsburgh
- South Carolina
- Southern Mississippi
- Stanford
- TCU
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Vanderbilt