1SRX_ GU VS BYU BASEBALL 8

Gonzaga pitcher Alek Jacob, a North Central High School product, pitches against BYU on April 22 at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash. - The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced 20 predetermined, preliminary-round sites for this year's baseball championship.

Due to COVID-19, the committee decided it was necessary to hold the NCAA competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 will host super regionals.

The potential sites include:

  • Gonzaga
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • East Carolina
  • Florida
  • Louisiana Tech
  • Mississippi State
  • Notre Dame
  • Ole Miss
  • Oregon
  • Pittsburgh
  • South Carolina
  • Southern Mississippi
  • Stanford
  • TCU
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Texas Tech
  • Vanderbilt

Tags