SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga Bulldogs' 2023-24 men's basketball conference schedule is set.
The West Coast Conference released its men's basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season Friday, featuring a nine-week span of 16 games for each team.
Conference play will start Jan. 4 and end March 2, followed by the WCC Championships at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 7 to 12.
Gonzaga, the defending WCC champion, will seek its 27th conference title and its 12th consecutive one. The Bulldogs have won or shared 24 of the last 26 WCC regular season crowns.
The Zags will open their conference slate at home against Pepperdine on Jan. 4, and then host San Diego on Jan. 6. They will then hit the road for three games, starting with Santa Clara on Jan. 11. They will also visit Pepperdine and San Diego on Jan. 18 and 20, respectively.
Gonzaga will return to Spokane to face San Francisco on Jan. 25, before traveling to Pacific on Jan. 27. The Bulldogs will welcome Loyola Marymount on Jan. 30.
The second half of the conference play will begin with a showdown between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in Spokane on Feb. 3. The Bulldogs will also host Portland on Feb. 7.
Gonzaga will play at Loyola Marymount on Feb. 15, and then host Pacific on Feb. 17. The Zags will visit Portland on Feb. 22, and then close their home schedule against Santa Clara on Feb. 24.
The Bulldogs will wrap up their conference play with two big road games, at San Francisco on Feb. 29 and at Saint Mary's on March 2.
Gonzaga's non-conference schedule isn't quite filled out yet. It will feature games against Purdue and Washington, as well as appearances in a tournament featuring the Arizona Wildcats.