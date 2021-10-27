Gonzaga bulldog statue--Vault image

SPOKANE, Wash. - USA TODAY placed the Gonzaga men's basketball team first in its 2021-22 coaches' preseason poll Wednesday for the first time ever.

According to a release from Gonzaga University (GU) athletics, this is the first time the team has placed first in USA TODAY's preseason polling since the polling began in 1991.

The Zags scored 771 points in the polling, while the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) came in second with 709 points, University of Kansas (KU) scored 705 points, Villanova University scored 658 and the University of Texas scored 634.

GU said this is the ninth consecutive year the Zags scored in the polling's top 20, and they placed second behind Baylor University in 2020, short of only two points.

The following is the entire 2021-22 Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches' Poll ranking:

RANK

TEAM

REC

POINTS

 

1

Gonzaga (29)

0-0

771

 

2

UCLA (2)

0-0

709

 

3

Kansas

0-0

705

 

4

Villanova

0-0

658

 

5

Texas

0-0

634

 

6

Michigan

0-0

627

 

7

Purdue

0-0

578

 

8

Baylor

0-0

542

 

9

Duke

0-0

490

 

10

Illinois

0-0

466

 

11

Kentucky

0-0

438

 

12

Oregon

0-0

382

 

13

Alabama

0-0

360

 

14

Houston

0-0

343

 

15

Arkansas

0-0

340

 

16

Memphis

0-0

337

 

17

Tennessee

0-0

280

 

17

Ohio St.

0-0

280

 

19

Florida State

0-0

225

 

20

North Carolina

0-0

224

 

21

Maryland

0-0

150

 

22

Auburn

0-0

87

 

23

Connecticut

0-0

73

 

24

St. Bonaventure

0-0

71

 

25

Virginia

0-0

60

 

Tags