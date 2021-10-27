SPOKANE, Wash. - USA TODAY placed the Gonzaga men's basketball team first in its 2021-22 coaches' preseason poll Wednesday for the first time ever.
According to a release from Gonzaga University (GU) athletics, this is the first time the team has placed first in USA TODAY's preseason polling since the polling began in 1991.
The Zags scored 771 points in the polling, while the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) came in second with 709 points, University of Kansas (KU) scored 705 points, Villanova University scored 658 and the University of Texas scored 634.
GU said this is the ninth consecutive year the Zags scored in the polling's top 20, and they placed second behind Baylor University in 2020, short of only two points.
The following is the entire 2021-22 Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches' Poll ranking:
RANK
TEAM
REC
POINTS
1
Gonzaga (29)
0-0
771
2
UCLA (2)
0-0
709
3
Kansas
0-0
705
4
Villanova
0-0
658
5
Texas
0-0
634
6
Michigan
0-0
627
7
Purdue
0-0
578
8
Baylor
0-0
542
9
Duke
0-0
490
10
Illinois
0-0
466
11
Kentucky
0-0
438
12
Oregon
0-0
382
13
Alabama
0-0
360
14
Houston
0-0
343
15
Arkansas
0-0
340
16
Memphis
0-0
337
17
Tennessee
0-0
280
17
Ohio St.
0-0
280
19
Florida State
0-0
225
20
North Carolina
0-0
224
21
Maryland
0-0
150
22
Auburn
0-0
87
23
Connecticut
0-0
73
24
St. Bonaventure
0-0
71
25
Virginia
0-0
60