SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga Bulldogs didn't look like the typical Gonzaga Bulldogs for most of the first half tonight in The Kennel, as the San Francisco Dons came to Spokane with one of their best teams in the last 20 years.
The Zags got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 15-4 to start the game.
They then went on a 15-2 run themselves to take a 19-17 lead, capped off by a Chet Holmgren three pointer off a turnover. It seemed like the Bulldogs could run away with the game from that point on, but the Dons weren't going away.
At halftime, Gonzaga only led by three points. They shot 12-28 from the field in the first half, compared to San Francisco's similar clip of 13-31.
The second half started off the exact opposite way head coach Mark Few was hoping, with a turnover and basket cutting Gonzaga's lead to just one point. But then, the Zags started to pull away.
After being tied at 38 apiece, the Zags went on an 18-2 run to make it 56-40. The shots that were falling for the Dons in the first half weren't falling in the second half and Zags forward Drew Timme started to hit his stride.
The Zags continued to pull away and eventually won the game by a final score of 78-62. Despite his 1-8 shooting in the first half, Drew Timme ended the game with 23 points.
Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren continued to show the value of his length, blocking four shots and grabbing nine rebounds. He finished with 22 points.
Having a good night off the bench, Bulldogs forward Anton Watson finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Guard Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 points and seven assists.
UP NEXT: Gonzaga's next matchup is at home vs. Loyola Marymount on Thursday, Jan. 27. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.