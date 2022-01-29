SPOKANE, Wash. -- It was raining threes for the Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday night against the Portland Pilots.
Gonzaga entered the game 5-0 in West Coast Conference play on the year, while Portland came in at 2-3.
Perimeter shooting started early for the Zags. Through the first four minutes plus change in the contest, the Bulldogs were 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.
The Pilots were able to keep the game relatively close, entering the last 7 and a half minutes down 79-62.
That's when the Zags offense poured it on. Over the next 4 minutes, the Bulldogs went on a 21-5 run to put the game out of reach at 100-67.
The final buzzer went off 4 minutes later, giving Gonzaga the 104-72 win over Portland.
The team made 18 three pointers in the contest, a new record inside McCarthy Athletic Center. The previous record was 16 three pointers made in one game.
Andrew Nembhard finished with 22 points, Drew Timme had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Anton Watson also scored 16.
Chet Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Zags and Julian Strawther scored 14.
UP NEXT: Gonzaga plays at San Diego next Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. PST. Highlights of the game will be on SWX Tonight at 10:30 p.m. PST.