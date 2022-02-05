PROVO, Utah -- It was white-out night at the Marriott Center and the Zags were white-hot from the get go.
The Gonzaga men fell down early to BYU 5-0 to start the game, then took the lead shortly after and never lost it.
By halftime, the game was already basically over, with Gonzaga on top 45-23. The second half was more or less extra reps for the Zags as they went on to win it 90-57.
Chet Holmgren had a career night, finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks. With the 5 blocks, he now stands alone at 2nd all time in Zags history for most blocks in a single season. He is chasing Brandon Clarke's 117 block season in 2018. Holmgren now has 71. He's averaging over 3 blocks per game.
While the Cougars shot just over 32% from the field, the Zags shot over 51%, including 38% from beyond the arc.
Most of the scoring tonight came from the starting five. Holmgren, Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard, Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther combined for 80 of the team's 90 points. Outside of those 5, Anton Watson scored 8 points and Nolan Hickman scored 2 points to wrap up the individual scoring lines.
UP NEXT: Gonzaga is back home in Spokane for a matchup with the Pacific Tigers next Thursday, Feb. 10. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.