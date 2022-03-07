LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are one win away from their 9th WCC title in 10 years after beating the San Francisco Dons 81-71 Monday night.
Gonzaga got off to a hot start, finding themselves up 9-0 before the Dons scored their first basket of the night. San Francisco held around in the second half, cutting the Zags lead to 8 points with 1:32 on the clock, but after a couple late turnovers by the Bulldogs, the Dons were unable to make crucial shots late in the game to try and mount a comeback.
Gonzaga's Drew Timme finished with 22 points, Chet Holmgren ends the night with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks, while Andrew Nembhard had 17 points and 9 assists.
The Dons finish the season 24-9 overall and will likely be a tournament team, especially after being able to hang around with Gonzaga late in the game.
UP NEXT:
Gonzaga's run continues into Tuesday night, when the Bulldogs will face either Saint Mary's or Santa Clara. Saint Mary's is the only team in the WCC to beat the Zags this season, with a 67-57 win on Feb. 26.