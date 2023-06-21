Two Gonzaga Bulldogs and a Washington State Cougar are hoping to hear their names called when the 2023 NBA Draft begins on Thursday.
Drew Timme, Mouhamed Gueye and Julian Strawther have all submitted their names in the NBA Draft, and are hoping to take the next steps in their basketball career.
Drew Timme ended his Gonzaga career as the school's all-time scorer in men's basketball. He was also a three-time All-American, and averaged 21 points and seven and a half rebounds in his final season with Gonzaga.
Mouhamed Gueye put his name in the NBA Draft following a productive sophomore season at Washington State. Gueye was a first team All Pac-12 player averaging 18 points in 10 rebounds per game.
Julian Strawther also gave up multiple years of eligibility to head for the NBA. Strawther was an All West Coast Conference first team player in his junior season at Gonzaga. He shot over 40 percent from the three-point line and nearly 47 percent from the field during his final season.