LAS VEGAS, Nevada – On March 23, 2006, the UCLA Bruins sent Adam Morris and the Gonzaga Bulldogs packing from the NCAA Tournament, after the Bruins overcame a 17-point deficit in the Sweet 16 matchup.
Broadcaster Gus Johnson declared it was "Heartbreak City" for the Zags as Adam Morrison broke into tears on screen before the game was even over (and broke down once again on screen when the score went final).
Gonzaga appeared to exorcise those demons in the 2021 Final Four matchup between the two west coast powerhouses. UCLA star Johnny Juzang scored an athletic bucket with seconds remaining in overtime, seemingly sending the game to a second overtime, but Jalen Suggs hit a half-court buzzer-beater to send the Bulldogs to the championship game.
To add insult to injury for the blue bloods of Westwood, the Bulldogs trampled the Bruins in a much-hyped early season matchup in Las Vegas in November of 2021.
If any doubt was left that Gonzaga had displaced UCLA as the premier men's basketball program on the west coast, Julian Strawther may have put the question to rest on March 23, 2023—17 years to the day from the fateful 2006 Sweet 16 game.
The first half of Thursday's game wasn't pretty for the Bulldogs. They struggled with turnovers and couldn't find an answer for the game management of Tyger Campbell, nor for the finishing ability of Jaime Jaquez Jr.
But even in the first half, which ended with UCLA leading by 13, the Bruins were showing cracks.
Without Jaylen Clark or Adem Bona, the two best defensive players on the nation's best defensive team, the Bruins couldn't contain Drew Timme. Timme darted out to 11 points in the first six minutes of the game. An Anton Watson layup, assisted by Timme, was the only score in that stretch by a Bulldog other than the man with the mustache.
With that in mind, a 13-point lead at half wasn't enough to put Bruin fans at ease, especially after seeing a similar lead evaporate against Northwestern in the round of 32.
Early in the second half, the Bruins' lead remained steady, but more cracks began showing through. About five minutes into the half, the lead was looking more and more like a facade, a point emphasized by a thirty-second sequence in which Malachi Smith hit a layup after an offensive rebound, UCLA turned the ball over on an ambiguous backcourt violation, and Timme capitalized with a layup of his own.
The Bruins still had a six-point lead following the Timme score, but another turning point was fast approaching.
With 13:21 remaining, UCLA's Dylan Andrews hit a three-pointer to put his Bruins up by seven. What the Bruins couldn't have known at the time was that this was the last time they would score a field goal for the next 11+ minutes of game time.
During UCLA's incredible shooting slump, Gonzaga built a 10-point lead, and the Bruins seemed dead in the water.
Once again, the game was putting on a facade. Over the final 1:30 of game time, the Gonzaga Bulldogs gifted the UCLA Bruins a path back into the game.
With 1:14 remaining, down by nine, Jaquez Jr. made a difficult layup and was fouled by Smith.
Jaquez Jr. hit the free throw.
After Strawther hit a pair of his own free throws, the Bulldogs committed another mistake when Watson fouled the sharp-shooting David Singleton.
Singleton hit both free throws.
With just seven seconds burned off the clock, Malachi Smith turned the ball over on an errant pass out of bounds. Jaquez Jr. once again made a layup, assisted by none other than Campbell, and drew a foul from Timme.
Jaquez Jr. hit the free throw.
The Bruins wisely sent Watson, a 57% free throw-shooter, to the line, where he made one of two attempts.
Jaquez Jr. scored a layup with 32 seconds remaining, assisted by Campbell, of course.
The Bruins then sent Timme to the line to preserve clock. The hearts of Bulldogs in Las Vegas, in Spokane and around the world sank twice: once when Timme missed his first attempt, once again when he missed the second.
After UCLA attempted to drain most of the time off the clock, while still keenly aware of the need to score at least two to tie, three to take the lead, Campbell got the ball to freshman star Amari Bailey behind the arc.
Bailey sunk a three-pointer.
After trailing by nine with less than 90 seconds remaining, the Bruins were back on top. Echoes of 2006 could be heard in the subconscious of every Bruin and every Bulldog.
When Strawther hit a deep three-pointer with seven seconds remaining, memories of 2021 immediately took the place of 2006.
In what has become an epic rivalry between UCLA and Gonzaga, the old and the new, the large southern California public school and the small private Catholic school in a little city in eastern Washington, winning hasn't guaranteed anything for the victor.
In 2006, UCLA fell to Florida in the championship game. In 2021, Gonzaga was beaten soundly by Baylor in the championship game. In 2022, both teams went home in the Sweet 16.
And in the nearly two decades these teams have produced such exciting, high-profile showdowns, neither team has been crowned champion. UCLA last won the NCAA championship in 1995. Gonzaga has never done so.
With Gonzaga set to face a UConn team that dismantled an extremely talented Arkansas squad earlier on Thursday, the Bulldogs have their work cut out for them.
But whether the Bulldogs finish the deal this year or not, Thursday's game seems to have cemented Gonzaga's place as the team to beat on the west coast.
Exactly 17 years after Heartbreak City, the Bruins seemed to have done it again. Nearly two years after an epic 2021 Final Four, the Bulldogs did do it again.
That's March.