Bagels and basketball, The Ultimate Bagel celebrates 30th birthday this March Madness

SPOKANE, WASH- This time of year you'll find no shortage of zag fever around Spokane, but closer to campus there's a place that's been serving up zag pride and bagels for 30 years.
Christi Chapman the owner of The Ultimate Bagel has been serving up breakfast and lunch there since day one with a smile. She is even an alumni of Gonzaga!
“A lot of our customers are Gonzaga alumni, students, we're really intertwined with the community,” Chapman said.
The shop sits on the edge of Gonzaga’s campus and as you walk in, you are greeted with the smell of fresh asiago bagels and house-made cream cheese, you'll notice a theme.
A motif on the walls, Spokesman Review Newspaper clippings of the zags success. Clippings that go all the way back to when it all began 1999.
“It was so popular with our customers we just continued to do it, however, we've outgrown our walls, so we've kinda had to layer and go around the corner and all sorts of stuff,” Chapman said
Chapman added that a former employee started the motif and it just never stopped!
Even though she's running out of room she hopes to be able to add on with clippings from this year's run, including the elusive national championship front page spread.