After suffering food poisoning, senior Jill Townsend made the game winning, buzzer-beater shot that won the Gonzaga Women's Basketball team the WCC championship title.
Gonzaga won 43-42.
As many as eight people suffered food poisoning the night before the game. Three of those people were starters who did not start, including Townsend. One of those three did not play at all during the game.
"I kind of got food posing last night late, some other teammates also did," Townsend said during the post-game presser. "We tried to battle through it."
Here’s a look at Jill Townsend’s BUZZER BEATER 👀— SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) March 9, 2021
Townsend said hitting the final shot, "was like a blink of an eye."
Coach Lisa Fortier said "I'm just really proud of how tough our team was today. We had three people who had never started today."