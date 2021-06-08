Chris Standiford named Gonzaga University Athletic Director

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University has promoted Chris Standiford to Athletic Director.
This comes after longtime Gonzaga Athletic Director Mike Roth will announce his retirement Tuesday.
Roth has served as Gonzaga's AD for 24 years and has been part of leadership within the Gonzaga Athletic department for 34 in total.
Growing up in Spokane, Standiford earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Gonzaga in 1991.
He officially joined Gonzaga Athletics in January 1993 and previously serves as the department’s Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer before being promoted to Athletic Director on Tuesday.
Standiford has also been involved in Gonzaga's external operations including fundraising and revenue generation for the athletic department.