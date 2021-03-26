SPOKANE, Wash - The Gonzaga Alumni Office is giving away free swag today to help fans cheer on the men's basketball team in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Fans can get a team poster, headbands, "Go Zags" signs.
The giveaway is happening in the parking lot south of the McCarthey Athletics Center from from noon to 1:30 p.m. or while supplies last.
Participants are asked to help maintain the health and safety of our campus by observing the traffic pattern and remaining in their vehicles.
Volunteers in masks and gloves will bring the swag items to individual cars.