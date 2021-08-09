During his time as a star on the Gonzaga basketball team, Spokane showed Nigel Williams-Goss a lot of support. Now four years later, he's showing that same support right back. As Williams-Goss is hosting his annual basketball camp for kids ages, 7 to 15.
"It was tough not to have it last year," said Williams-Goss. "I didn't really know what to expect this year, but this year we had record numbers and sold out in record time. So it's been amazing."
Ball handling, passing, and dribbling are all skills being taught at the camp, but Williams-Goss says, he's also teaching lessons that extend away from the court.
"When we're talking in small groups, we're talking about everything. Making good decisions, being respectful, being consistent, making sure your work ethic is matching your goals... things that may be over some of the kid's heads to be honest right now," Williams-Goss said. "I think as they get older they'll remember Coach Nigel was talking about that at the camp."
Williams-Goss isn't the only one teaching those important lessons this week. He's brought in a star-studded lineup of councilors, which include former Zags Admon Gilder and Jesse Loera from the women's squad.
"I tell people all the time, Nigel is one of the reasons why I came to Gonzaga," said Gilder, a former GU guard. "He's a super high character guy. Seeing him do things like this inspires me a little bit."
"I always take any opportunity I can to give back to camps where I went as a younger kid," Loera said. "When Nigel reached out, I was like yeah let's go. I'm down to coach some kids and work with you guys. So I was very excited."
For Williams-Goss, being able to host this camp is a dream come true. He says giving back to the community that has given him so much is a no-brainer.
"If I can teach these kids one thing basket-wise or off the court-wise that will stick with them, to me it's totally worth it."