SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday Four-star recruit Nolan Hickman announced that he will be playing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs this upcoming season.
Hickman previously committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, but decommitted in April. The four-star prospect is No. 29 overall player per 247Sports’ composite score. He’s senior year he was a McDonald's All-American, and averaged 16 points per game.
Hickman will join No.1 ranked Chet Holmgren and No. 7 ranked Hunter Sallis on the roster this 2021-2022 season. This year's recruiting class has now moved Gonzaga to a top 5 recruiting class for the first time in program history.