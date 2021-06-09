Holmgren POY

Future Gonzaga Bulldog Chet Holmgren was named Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday.

During the press conference held on zoom, Holmgren was greeted by a pleasant surprise as former Zag star Jalen Suggs was there to announce the big news. 

"It's special because I've been a part of his journey, and I've got to see him grow and develop" said Suggs while honoring Holmgren. 

