Future Gonzaga Bulldog Chet Holmgren was named Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday.
During the press conference held on zoom, Holmgren was greeted by a pleasant surprise as former Zag star Jalen Suggs was there to announce the big news.
"It's special because I've been a part of his journey, and I've got to see him grow and develop" said Suggs while honoring Holmgren.
Chet Holmgren was excited to see Jalen Suggs presenting him with the Gatorade Player of the Year award.
It was a special moment between the two because they have been by each other's side through their entire athletic careers.