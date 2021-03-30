GAME DAY: Live updates from SWX as the Zag Men take on USC in the Elite Eight Mar 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tweets by SWXRightNow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow SWX on Social Media Facebook Twitter Instagram Local Weather Currently in Spokane 51°F Partly Cloudy 51°F / 26°F 6 PM 51°F 7 PM 48°F 8 PM 44°F 9 PM 41°F 10 PM 39°F SWX's Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesGonzaga lands top recruit Hunter Sallis over Kansas. Kentucky, UNCDrive-Thru Swag Giveway planned at Gonzaga today'They just keeping coming:' Creighton shooting for full 40 minutes against GonzagaJalen Suggs' family on board with Gonzaga’s title driveKings of the court: Whitworth's Chewy Zevenbergen talks about high school teammate, Gonzaga standout Corey KispertFrom fades to perms, Zags' barbers keep team looking stylish5-star guard Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga, becomes highest rated recruit in program historyParishioners anxious for result of Gonzaga game during Palm Sunday massZag dads: Several fathers of Gonzaga players have impressive basketball resumes of their ownCan't get enough of the Drew Manchu? Show us how your best version of Timme mustache Videos Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe