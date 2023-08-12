SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has just released an offical statement for the addition of Luka Krajnovic.
GONZAGA RELEASE:
Krajnović has signed a financial aid agreement to attend Gonzaga University and joins the men's basketball team for the 2023-24 season.
Krajnović is a 6-4, 185-pound guard from Zagreb, Croatia. He will be a freshman at GU this upcoming season.
“Luka is a guard that can really help us,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “He is versatile and has decent size. He also had good experiences playing against older guys back home in Croatia.”
This past season while playing for Bosco in the Croatian Premier League, Krajnović averaged 17.6 points, while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, in 30.9 minutes per outing. He made 35 three-pointers at 35.4 percent from behind-the-arc. He had 14 20-point performances, with a season-high 36 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range, in a win over Gorica on March 29.
Following the season, Krajnović was named the Croatia-Premijer Liga Most Improved Player of Year and Second Team All-League.
At the 2022 Under-18 Euro Championship A, Krajnović averaged 13.1 points in seven games for Croatia. He added 5.1 rebounds per outing. He also played for his country in the 2021 Under-18 Euro Challengers and the Under-16 Euro Championship A in 2019.
Updated on August 12 at 1:50 p.m.
Gonzaga basketball has just added a new member to their roster for next season!
Luka Krajnovic, 19, is a shooting guard from Croatia has announced that he has committed to Gonzaga.
Krajnovic averaged 18.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per game while playing for Bosco Zagreb in Croatia last season.