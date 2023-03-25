LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Capping a season characterized by some the highest highs and lowest lows in recent program history, the Gonzaga Bulldogs could not overcome the surging UConn Huskies in an Elite Eight matchup Saturday evening.
The game remained close for the first half, with both teams repeatedly demonstrating their strength and athleticism. When UConn led just 39-32 at the half, Zags fans everywhere likely reminded themselves: these Gonzaga Bulldogs are a second half team.
But unlike all the many times the Zags trailed to West Coast Conference teams, and unlike their 13-point deficit at the half against UCLA, the Bulldogs weren't any deeper than their opponent this time. The Huskies came out hot and well-rested at the half—the Bulldogs never stood a chance at grinding them down.
For the second time in the history of these two schools (and the second time during Gonzaga's current 25-year streak of making the NCAA Tournament), the UConn Huskies eliminated the Gonzaga Bulldogs from the Elite Eight. In 1999, UConn ended the Bulldog's Cinderella tournament run in a close game, 67-62. This year, UConn sent the Gonzaga juggernaut packing from the tournament with a blowout, 82-54.
A year or so from now, college basketball fans may look back on the Bulldogs' season and their NCAA Tournament run as being just like any other in their historic run of success. The outcome does indeed seem to fit the Gonzaga script: dominate in the regular season, make a run in the tournament that outperforms their seed, lose the last game of the year.
That view, however, would overlook the uncharacteristic adversity these Gonzaga Bulldogs overcame to get here.
"The guys deserve all the credit for maintaining that winning DNA and just figuring it out," Coach Mark Few said before his Bulldogs' instant-classic win over UCLA. "This probably wasn't looking realistic there way back in November and early December."
Given his team went 28-4 during the regular season, including two wins in the West Coast Conference tournament, Few's comments may seem a bit of an exaggeration, but he was telling the truth.
At no point were the Bulldogs unlikely to make the tournament, that streak of 25 years was safe all along. But it took an impressive turnaround to get a No. 3 seed, and, in turn, reach the Elite Eight.
In a brutal stretch of schedule between Nov. 16 and Dec. 2, the Bulldogs lost three times. All three squads were solid tournament teams, but Gonzaga wasn't even remotely competitive in two of the three games—against Texas and Purdue.
They narrowly lost to Baylor in a neutral-site game in Sioux Falls, but the Bears looked better at the time than they really were (Baylor, who soundly beat Gonzaga in the 2021 national championship, lost four-of-six to end the season and went home after a second-round loss to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament).
Things seemed like they were looking up for Gonzaga when they beat Alabama on the road near the end of their out-of-conference schedule, but questions remained as the Zags scraped through their early in-conference schedule.
On Jan. 20, two days after beating the BYU Cougars on a clutch Julian Strawther three-pointer, a historic record fell for the Gonzaga Bulldogs: their 75-game home winning streak.
It didn't fall to Saint Mary's, not to BYU or any of their tough out-of-conference opponents. It fell to Loyola Marymount, a conference foe that ended the season 19-12.
Over the next two weeks, they struggled to get separation against a pair of sub-.500 teams. On Feb. 5, Zags fans were heartbroken again as the Bulldogs fell in overtime, this time to an admittedly very strong Saint Mary's team.
For the first time in years, Mark Few's team wasn't elite. They didn't even seem like a great team. They were still a good team, at the very least a nationally relevant team, but they weren't great.
At one of the most uncertain points in recent Gonzaga history, the Bulldogs figured it out.
They avenged their loss to LMU in dominant fashion. They got payback against Saint Mary's twice, doing so convincingly both times. They beat an underrated (and arguably under-seeded) Grand Canyon team. They came from behind against a tough Texas Christian team.
On Thursday, they came back from a 13-point deficit against UCLA, a team that, when healthy, is arguably one of the best teams in the country.
After their loss to Saint Mary's in early February, they didn't lose another game until they faced UConn Saturday night.
When Gonzaga lost to UConn in the Elite Eight in 1999, the season was an undeniable success. You might think, after 24 years of incredible success, the Bulldogs might call an Elite Eight exit a failure.
But after a season in which the Zags grew up and improved as much as they ever have, that's not the message Drew Timme gave his teammates after the game.
"I just told them we had a hell of a year," Timme said after the game. "I was proud of them, I love them. I wouldn't want to do this journey with anyone else. Kinda what coach said, I don't think anyone thought we'd make it this far this year. The stuff we overcame as a group, and how we stayed together I think speaks volumes to who we are as people more than players."