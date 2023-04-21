The Gonzaga men's basketball team has secured another high-profile transfer, this time former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard.
Nembhard made his announcement on his Instagram account on Friday.
He averaged 12 points per game in the Bluejay's Sweet 16 campaign, which ended with a heartbreaking loss to San Diego State, when the Aztecs were awarded a controversial shooting foul, and made a game-winning free-throw.
Ryan is the younger brother of former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard. Andrew played for the Bulldogs from 2020-22, and currently plays in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers.
Earlier this month, Eastern Washington's Steele Venters announced his commitment to Gonzaga. Earlier Friday, Wyoming star forward Graham Ike announced he is transferring to Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs hopes the additions will help offset the loss of a number of players that contributed to the team's Elite Eight 2023 campaign, including Malachi Smith, Hunter Sallis, Julian Strawther and Drew Timme.