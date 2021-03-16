As the Gonzaga men and women basketball teams head to the NCAA tournament, fans prepare to cheer them on from a far.
Due to COVID-19, Zag fans haven't been able to experience the magic of the kennel live this year.
But, this isn't stopping fans from cheering on the men and women's team as they drive for the title.
"It does suck that we can't be there in person, but we will still keep the same spirit and root for them no matter what," said Ashley Nelson, sophomore at Gonzaga.
The students KHQ spoke to said they will be cheering them on from the comfort of their own personal kennels:
"It's still exciting watching it on the couch and I'll be coming back when we graduate to watch in the kennel again," said Sean Rotry, senior at Gonzaga.
"Obviously, it'd be better if we could attend games, but this is a fine alternative," said James Silva, sophomore at Gonzaga.
Gonzaga students said the team's success has made them even m0re proud to be a zag:
"It's awesome to see our school become a powerhouse in college basketball for both men and women," said Rotry.
"The amount of work, time and dedication it takes to succeed at that level is incredible and we are very proud of them," said Silva.
The men play Saturday evening, and the women play Monday afternoon.