SPOKANE, Wash- Fans are putting out the PSA to send support to Gonzaga.
One fan, “Zag Chick,” tweeted, “GONZAGA TWITTER! Need your help to show the GU MBB (GU WBB) team how much support & love they have while they are in Indianapolis!”
She and friends are asking everyone in Spokane to write letters for the players and coaches.
ATTN: GONZAGA TWITTER! Need your help to show the GU MBB team how much support & love they have while they are in Indianapolis! I was asked to help get the word out by @duffdecali, who came up with the idea to write little notes & get them to the players & coaches...cont.— ZagsChick ❤🏀💙 (@LissaT1818) March 9, 2021
If you’d like to take part they are asking that you write on a blank note cards and not a huge letter adding they need to be sent ASAP.
The address is Gonzaga University Att: Chris Johnson 502 E Boone Ave, AD 66 Spokane, WA 99258
Both the men and women won their games vs. BYU in the West Coast Conference yesterday.
The tweet asks you to clearly mark men’s and women’s envelopes so they can be easily sorted.